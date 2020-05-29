Telangana CM Inaugurates Konda Pochamma Sagar Reservoir

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district, part of the state government's flagship Kaleswaram project across the Godavari river. He inaugurated the 15 TMC reservoir in the presence of spiritual guru Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swamy.







Water would be supplied from the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir through gravity to the hitherto arid lands in the region which had no irrigation facility till date, official sources said. They said it was unique that water from



Godavari, lifted from various stages from the barrage at Medigadda, is pumped into the Konda Pochamma reservoir at a height of 618 metres.

State Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir along with the upcoming Keshavapuram reservoir would also cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad,besides providing irrigation facility.

Chandrasekhar Rao said Telangana would cultivate crops worth Rs 1 lakh crore with the completion of various irrigation schemes.

"I feel proud today. Because, we held a meeting in Hyderabad yesterday. We took decisions on what will be the (crops) harvest in Telangana, how the produce should go to markets, how the farmers can get excellent prices and what should be our strategy in the future. It came out in the calculations that Telangana farming community would cultivate crops worth Rs 1 lakh crore per year," he said.

Rao said he would soon announce good news for the farming community in the state which would be an unprecedented measure in the country for farmers, adding the financial details had been worked out. "All have to wait. Let's have some suspense," he added.