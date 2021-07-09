Telangana CM Issues Order to Fill 50,000 Job Vacancies in All Govt Departments

As many as 50,000 vacancies in various state departments in Telangana will be filled up soon. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday directed officials to fill up posts in all departments for state residents.

After a meeting in Pragati Bhavan here, the chief minister directed officials to notify government vacancies adding that local youths, graduates, and talent would be given priority.

Most of the vacancies to be filled up are education, police, health and other departments, according to sources.

The chief minister directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to get the details of the vacancies before the next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister said that all the vacant posts should be filled in all departments immediately. He also ordered officials to make necessary arrangements for issuing notifications for vacant posts in all districts.

Somesh Kumar asked all the department chiefs to provide detailed reports of the vacancies and issue notifications to fill up the posts.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here