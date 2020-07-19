Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to Finalise Designs of New Secretariat Buildings on July 21

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting with officials and architects on Tuesday to finalise the design of the proposed Secretariat building complex to come up here.

Rao felt that the new Secretariat should reflect the pride, prestige and grandeur of Telangana's culture and life, an official release said on Sunday.

"The CM examined the designs proposed for the new Secretariat. He will discuss it at the Tuesday meeting. He will also deliberate on the exteriors and interiors of the buildings," it said.

Later, the proposal would be tabled before the state cabinet for approval.

Thereafter, tenders for the works would be invited, it added.

The meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, would be attended by Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, engineering and other officials, architects from Tamil Nadu Oscar and Ponni, among others.

In a relied to the TRS government, the Telangana High Court had dismissed a petition challenging the demolition of the old state secretariat buildings here.

The government had earlier indicated that the new secretariat, which would come up in about seven lakh sq ft would cost around Rs 400 crore and it had decided to equip the new one with state-of-the-art connectivity and other features.

On Monday, Rao would convene a review meeting on revamping and strengthening the irrigation department in view of the importance being given to irrigation.

The state has made rapid strides in agriculture due to the efforts of the state government, including construction of major irrigation projects and revival of tanks, it pointed out.

As the irrigation department was "scattered in different wings," having been divided as major, medium, small, project-wise and package-wise, Rao felt the need to bring all the wings under one Umbrella for effective monitoring.

"Hence, it was decided that the Irrigation department would be recast into 15-20 regional departments and each one will have one Chief Engineer as its Incharge," it said.