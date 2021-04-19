india

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao Tests Positive for Covid-19, Self-isolates

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

KCR has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao tested positive for COVID-19 an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19.

He has mild symptoms. He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse.

A team of doctors is monitoring his health,” Somesh Kumar said in a release. On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from here for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went for the polls on April 17.

first published:April 19, 2021, 20:04 IST