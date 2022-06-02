CM KCR Kickstarts 8th Telangana Formation Day Celebrations, Centre Organises Event for 1st Time

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao kickstarted the eighth anniversary of Telangana on Thursday by addressing a gathering at Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

Rao will complete eight years in office as Chief Minister on Thursday as he took oath on June 2, 2014, the day on which Telangana state came into existence. Telangana was carved out of erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh on this day after a massive people’s movement that lasted several decades.

As #Telangana completes 8 years and celebrates its 9th #TelanganaFormationDay, CM Sri KCR has extended greetings to the people of the State. Hon’ble CM recalled that the State of Telangana was formed due to the great sacrifices and is being rebuilt keeping that in mind. pic.twitter.com/VNQpRuQ0mM — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) June 2, 2022

The Chief Minister will pay tributes at Telangana Martyrs Memorial at Gunpark and later unfurl the national flag at Public Gardens and address the state.

CM KCR is likely to respond to the prevailing financial crisis being faced by the state government due to the Centre stopping loans to the state since April, a matter that he has not addressed so far.

After two years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day is set to be celebrated grandly this year.

The Centre will for the first time organise Telangana Formation Day celebrations here on Wednesday and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the event.

The event will be organised by the Union Ministry of Culture at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here from 6 pm onwards, a statement from the culture ministry said. As part of the programme, popular singers from Telangana such as Mangli and Vedala Hemachandra will be performing.

The event will also witness performances from the school children of Haryana which is a paired state under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Folk dancers from Telangana and performances by artists from Kathak Kendra, Delhi will showcase the rich cultural heritage of the state, it added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.