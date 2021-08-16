Telangana CM KCR Launches Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday launched the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme at Salapalli village in Huzurnagar Assembly Constituency in Karimnagar district. He launched the scheme on a pilot basis by handing over certificates to a few beneficiaries sanctioning financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each. Ahead of the formal launch ceremony, ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) party leaders and workers had put up posters and flex boards praising KCR as a Dalit ally.

A flex board put up by TRS workers featuring pictures of district collector RV Karnan became a big topic of discussion ahead of the launch. The locals were surprised to see pictures of a government official on the ruling party’s posters.

The Dalit Bandhu scheme was launched by KCR at a public meeting attended by a huge crowd. As part of the state government’s Dalit empowerment initiative, KCR has sanctioned a budget of Rs 1,000 crore for the flagship scheme.

Live: CM Sri KCR launching #DalitBandhu Scheme in Huzurabad https://t.co/vmRaeePEbn— Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 16, 2021

State Finance Minister Harish Rao said 20,000 Dalit families would be included in the scheme from the Huzurabad constituency.

In July, KCR made it clear that their government is ready to spend Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for the welfare of Dalits in the state. He said the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be a role model for the country and it will help in the emancipation of all Dalits from poverty and discrimination.

Through the Dalit Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government aims to enable entrepreneurship among Dalits through a direct benefit transfer of Rs 10 lakh per family. It is the biggest cash transfer scheme in the country. Opposition parties have alleged that only TRS activists are being preferred in the selection of beneficiaries for the scheme.

The scheme was launched in the Huzurabad constituency, which will go to polls soon. In June, MLA from the constituency and former health minister Eatala Rajender leader resigned from his post. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the schedule for the bye-election, however, it is expected to be held in September.

