Telangana CM KCR Meets PM Modi, Seeks Centre's Support for Development Schemes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Delhi. He memorandums in 10 letters to the prime minister and sought his support for the state development.

Rao during his 50 minutes meeting urged Modi to give national status to the Kaleshwaram lift project and release funds for development projects under various schemes.

Rao urged requested the Centre to increase the number of IPS officers for the state in view of creation of more districts. In order to give a fillip to the textile sector in Telangana, he requested Modi to give Rs 1,000 crore as one time grant in aid for the Warangal Textile Park. He also sought to expedite the work for setting up a Tribal University in the State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014. Pointing adequate land availability in the University of Hyderabad, the CM asked Modi to sanction an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for the state.

Rao also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Hyderabad to launch the Yadadri Temple for people after its development on the lines of TTD.

He was reported to have raised the dispute over Krishna river water with the Andhra Pradesh government led by Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rao mentioned the gazette notification issued by the Centre on Krishna and Godavari boards to decide and allot waters to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states respectively.

The meeting assumes significance as the chief minister laid the foundation stone for the TRS party office Telangana Bhavan yesterday.

Seeking additional funds under PMGSY he appealed to set up 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in view of the increased number of districts from 10 to the now 33 districts created.

