Telangana CM KCR Order Probe into Land Grabbing Allegations Against Cabinet Minister Etela Rajender

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the vigilance department to investigate the land-grabbing allegations against the cabinet minister for health, Etela Rajender.

The chief minister asked DG Purnachander Rao to submit a preliminary report soon and another report after a detailed enquiry.

Eight farmers from Achampeta and Hakimpet villages in Masaipeta Mandal of Medak district lodged a complaint with the chief minister alleging that minister Etela Rajender and his followers illegally occupied the assigned lands and threatened the villagers.

A copy of the complaint was also sent to minister Harish Rao, MP Prabhakar Reddy, Narsapur MLA Madan Reddy, chief secretary Somesh Kumar and Medak collector Harish.

The complaint filed by the farmers read:

“In the year 1994, in Survey Nos. 130/5, 130/9 and 130/10, the government allotted land to Chakali Lingaiah, Bichchavva, Krishna, Nagulu and Parashuram each 1.20 acers.

In Survey No. 64/6, three acers was allotted to Erukala Durgaiah and some land to Erukala Yellaiah and Ramulu under Assaiged land

Over the past few months, Suri alias Alli Sudarshan and Anjala Sudhakar Reddy who was the followers of Minister Etela Rajender, have illegally captured their lands saying your lands is taken back by the government and about 100 acres of land belongs to the poor BC, SC, ST was grabbed. Among them, some sheds were built for the establishment of a large poultry industry without any permissions."

The former collector of Medak district Dharmareddy and former assistant collector Nagesh told the media that minister Etela Rajender had put pressure on them to regularise the land when the issue of land grabbing came to light.

Clarifying the allegations, the minister said that he hasn’t made a mistake and that he was being misrepresented as per the plan and the allegations was a pre-planned conspiracy.

He said, “I know the history of everyone. Not only a Vigilance and the ACB, but I am also demanding for sitting judge enquiry or with any number of investigative agencies, all of them should be investigated. I am ready to quit politics if proven wrong."

“I am a man of self-respect and would not surrender to assets, positions and the position is not more important than self-respect," he added.

Rajender also stated that farmers voluntarily surrendered their land and they bought 40 acres at Rs 6 lakh, 7 acres again and the hatchery was developed with a loan of Rs 100 crore from Canara Bank.

The political future of Etela Rajender has become a topic of discussion in Telangana political circles with the latest developments.

