Telangana CM KCR Performs Pooja at Grand Inauguration of Yadadri Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was seen performing pooja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

CM KCR with his family reached Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Monday morning to inaugurate the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the reconstruction of which has been done at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore over the past five years.

The temple has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite and exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been involved in the reconstruction work of the temple which is still under progress, news agency ANI reported.

#WATCH | Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao felicitates the temple management, after performing 'pooja' at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district for the inauguration ceremony. pic.twitter.com/fWmTGRZifr— ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

Elaborate arrangements were made by the officials for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ ceremony. The temple management set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill for distribution among the large number of devotees who were expected to visit the temple on Monday.

