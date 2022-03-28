CHANGE LANGUAGE
Telangana CM KCR Performs Pooja at Grand Inauguration of Yadadri Temple

Telangana CM KCR reached Yadadri to inaugurate the newly revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple along with his family on Monday morning. (Image: ANI)

CM KCR with his family reached Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Monday morning to inaugurate the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the reconstruction of which has been done at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore over the past five years

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was seen performing pooja at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Monday.

CM KCR with his family reached Yadadri Bhuvanagiri on Monday morning to inaugurate the revamped Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the reconstruction of which has been done at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore over the past five years.

CM KCR performs pooja at the Yadari temple, the reconstruction of which has been done at a cost of Rs 1,280 crore in the past five-and-a-half years. (ANI photo)

The temple has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite and exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.

More than 2,000 sculptors and thousands of workers have been involved in the reconstruction work of the temple which is still under progress, news agency ANI reported.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the officials for the conduct of ‘Maha Kumbha Samprokshana’ ceremony. The temple management set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill for distribution among the large number of devotees who were expected to visit the temple on Monday.

first published:March 28, 2022, 13:45 IST