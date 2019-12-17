Take the pledge to vote

Telangana CM KCR Stresses on Quality of Yadadri Temple Renovation Work

KCR, who inspected the renovation work and interacted with officials during a six-and-a-half-hour visit to the temple, said in an official press release that the work should be carried out by ensuring high standards of quality.

December 17, 2019, 9:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday asked officials to undertake renovation work at the famous Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri, 70 km from here, by adhering to the highest standards of quality.

Rao, who inspected the renovation work and interacted with officials during a six-and-a-half-hour visit to the temple, said in an official press release that the work should be carried out by ensuring high standards of quality and as per the Agama Shastras (Sanskrit term describing the manual for worship, temple-building, rituals and others).

Rao's government has taken up the renovation of the temple on a large-scale, the release said. The chief minister, who offered prayers to the presiding deity and took the blessings of Vedic pundits, expressed satisfaction over the quality of the ongoing work, the release said.

He appreciated the sculptors for having created magnificent sculptures out of rock, it said. He congratulated the way temple premises is designed to fill it with the statues of Gods, Goddesses, it said.

The hard work put in by 560 sculptors during the last four years is bearing fruit, he said. The Chief Minister also visited 15 VVIP cottages being constructed as part of the Presidential Suites, the release said.

He said the Presidential suites should be built in such a way that the President or the Prime Minister should also be able to stay comfortably, it added.

