Telangana CM KCR to Give Rs 10 Lakh to Dalit Families in Poll-bound Huzurabad. Read Details

K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana state government has decided to implement the “Dalit Bandhu,” a programme aimed at Dalit empowerment, in Huzurabad constituency in Karimnagar on a pilot basis. The programme will be implemented in all the Assembly constituencies across the state soon.

Earlier, the government had earmarked Rs 1,200 crore for one year for the programme but it has now decided to spend additional Rs 1,500 crores to Rs 2,000 crore in Hyderabad assembly segment.

According to current data, there are 20,929 Dalit families in the Huzurabad constituency, 5,323 families in Huzurabad rural mandal, 4,346 in Kamalapur mandal, 3,678 in Veenavanka mandal 4,996 in Jammikunta mandal and 2,586 in Illantakunta mandal.

“Karimnagar district has been the starting point for the Telangana movement. The flagship programmes of the government Rytu Bandhu and Rytu Neema were also launched at Karimnagar District. Continuing the same tradition, we are launching Dalit Bandhu from Huzurabad." The CM said.

This decision was taken by the CM at the high-level meeting held with officials on May 27.

It has been decided that in all 119 assembly constituencies, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh will be given to 100 eligible families for setting up small-scale industries, food processing units or self-employment opportunities.

The CM said the money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of selected families.

Notably, Huzurabad is bound for bypolls and opposition parties are seeing the move as an attempt to woo the majority Dalit voters in the assembly segment.

The government is yet to declare time and schedule for the launch of the programme.

“In addition to the Rs 10 lakh, we will also set up a protection fund with the participation of the beneficiary and the government. We will monitor the implementation of the scheme from time to time and evaluate the results." KCR said.

What is the Dalit Bandhu scheme?

It is a financial assistance and empowerment scheme for Dalits, who are below the poverty line.

What is the amount a Dalit family will get?

A family will get Rs 10 lakh under this scheme and the amount will be directly credited to the bank account of the beneficiary.

How the amount can be spent?

It has to be spent to establish a small-scale industry, food processing unit, self-employment units among others.

When the scheme will be launched?

It will be either launched by July 31 or on the eve of Independence Day.

How the beneficiaries will be selected?

Initially, 100 beneficiaries will be selected from each assembly segment. Later, it will apply to all Dalits. The poorest of the poor will be selected first. However, the Huzurabad constituency is selected for the pilot project of the scheme and all 20,929 Dalit families will be benefitted from the scheme.

Is the amount need to pay back?

It’s completely financial assistance from the government. No need to pay back.

