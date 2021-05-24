Telangana CM Takes Stock of Covid Situation, Directs Officials To Start 2nd Dose of Vaccination

Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandra Sekhar Rao today conducted a high level meeting on Corona cases, second dose continuation etc.

During his closed-door meeting at Pragati Bhavan with chief secretary Sommesh Kumar, top officials, DGP Mahender Reddy, three CPs, the chief minister took stock of the ground-level situation.

The chief minister discussed on present lockdown impact, need to extend and give at least two more hours time as people demand.

He asked to restart the second dose which was stopped due to a shortage of injections and oxygen in the state. Conduct inoculation drive and get global tenders clear to acquire more doses to cater to our needs.

The chief minister discussed cases of rising and fall, lockdown, global tenders for more vaccines to meet the demands of the state. He asked them to get from the centre more injections, oxygen, medicines, and Remdesivir jabs.

He directed to talk to the central government to immediately get the injections and oxygen to start the second dose of vaccination.

According to information, the chief minister took feedback on the lockdown impact, response from small traders, vendors, workers, and deprival of work, income, livelihood, and shelter to many.

Since small traders, vendors seek relaxation of lockdown timings till afternoon, KCR is yet to decide to change timings by two hours as sought by them.

The chief minister is understood to have expressed discontent on lathi charge by some as it will bring bad name to the government.

He spoke on police caning power staff, others of media at three places in the city and Nalgonda district and stopping of vehicles from other states.

KCR reportedly directed the officials not to repeat them and allow those permitted to move by seeing valid passes, identity cards and discussed the issues on borders.

As lockdown decreases Corona cases and deaths the government is to decide on the timings being sought to increase by two hours till 12 noon as now on from 6 am to 10 am.

The chief minister is likely to decide whether to extend the lockdown or not by one more week next month June.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here