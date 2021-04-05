india

Telangana CM to Provide Free of Cost Electricity to Barber Shops, Laundry & Dobhi Ghats

File photo of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao.

The decision was made after examining the grievances made by the Rajaka and Naayi Brahmin Associations of the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide up to 250 units of electricity per month at free of cost to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats across the state.

The decision was made after examining the grievances made by the Rajaka and Naayi Brahmin Associations of the state. Rao directed CMO Secretary Bhopal Reddy to issue G.O immediately in this regard. The free power supply will come into effect from April 1.

The CM said that the Telangana government’s goal was to uplift the most vulnerable sections- MBCs and that the state government has been already implementing several schemes for their welfare.

Electricity will be provided from the village level to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-GHMC limits. The initiative will help millions of Rajaka and Nai Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been living based on caste occupation for generations, CM added.

He also stated that the advancement of technology and free electricity decision will help artisans in the wake of various machines contributing to the management of their caste occupations, and will reduce physical labour.

first published:April 05, 2021, 11:12 IST