Telangana CM Visits Hyderabad Hospital, Interacts with Covid-19 Patients

Amid the lockdown, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Covid center of the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other officials, the Chief Minister visited the covid emergency ward, out-patient ward and ICU wards and interacted with the patients in the hospital.

The Chief Minister took stock of the coronavirus treatment, the number of cases and recoveries, availability of oxygen, injections, beds, Remdesivir jabs, medicines and medical infrastructure in the hospital. KCR who holds the health portfolio interacted with the Covid-infected patients in the hospital ward and gave them a morale booster.

Wearing a mask, the Chief Minister appreciated junior doctors and the health staff for their flawless services as frontline warriors. Trying to allay fears, the Chief Minister has spoken to several patients and asked them to be brave and win covid problems. He said that the issues of health workers will be addressed soon.

The Chief Minister sought to know about their health conditions and the treatment being offered. He instructed the officials to take measures to set up an oxygen plant to meet the demands. Besides checking the facilities, he asked doctors and staff to extend the best possible treatment and confidence to

coronavirus patients.

The CM was seen talking to several patients and showing thumbs up, saying that he too infected and tested negative and wished the patients a speedy recovery. In a related development, the Telangana government called for the global tenders for supplying one crore Covid jabs. The TSMIDC has invited tenders to get 15 lakh of doses a month and one crore doses in 6 months. As per ICMR norms and the central government guidelines, it gave time till May 21 for tenders, while pre-bidding meeting to be held on May 26 and June 4.

