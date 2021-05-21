Telangana CM Visits Warangal's MGM Hospital to Inspect Covid-19 Facilities, Take Stock of Treatment

Two days after visiting Hyderabad’s Gandhi hospital, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday visited the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital in Warangal to take stock of the situation at the hospital and instill confidence among the Covid-19 patients.

Several other ministers including E Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Warangal-east MLA Nannapuneni Ravinder, Warangal-west MLA SrI Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) SAM Rizvi, DME Ramesh Reddy, CM (OSD) Gangadhar, TSMSIDC MD Chandrashekhar Reddy, MGM Superintendent Chandrashekhar, Commissioner Tarun Joshi, and some other health officials and district leaders accompanied the chief minister on his visit.

The chief minister arrived in Hanmakonda by helicopter in the afternoon and headed straight to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward to enquire about the admitted patients’ well-being. He directly interacted with the patients who were undergoing treatment, and inquired about their health, and the food and treatment being provided at the hospital.

A patient at the ward, Mttewada Venkatachari, told the chief minister that he was getting better with the medical treatment at the hospital.

KCR also visited the general ward and interacted with the patients there. He reassured them of the measures taken for their well-being. He also asked them not to worry or entertain any fear about the virus.

Rao further inspected the facilities at the hospital, and questioned the doctors about the medical facilities and the treatment being given to the patients. He also enquired about the problems faced by any medical staff.

The CM instructed the health officials to provide all the required facilities to the patients irrespective of the funds required.

