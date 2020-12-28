Telangana CM's Adopted Daughter Ties the Knot in a Church Wedding in Ranga Reddy District

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter Pratyusha got married to Charan Reddy on Monday at a church in Ranga Reddy district. Charan and Pratyusha were engaged to each other in October.

Pratyusha was adopted by KCR after she was rescued from her father and step mother's home in 2015 by a child rights group. She has completed her education and works as a nurse in a private hospital.

Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav, ZP vice-chairman Ganesh, Women Welfare commissioner Divya Devarajan and others blessed to the newly married couple. The relatives of bride and groom attended the ceremony held at Our Lady of Lourdesmatha Church in Patigadda village of Keshampet Mandal.

The bridegroom, Charan Reddy is the eldest son of Udumula Marreddy and Jainmary, a couple from Patigadda village in Keshampet Mandal of Ranga Reddy district. He has studied abroad and is currently working in a private company in Hyderabad.

The State Women Welfare Department officials had arranged the marriage after sharing Charan's details with KCR.

The birth parents of Pratyusha, a resident of Bandlaguda, were separated. Her mother passed away in 2003 but she had transferred her assets in Pratyusha's name before her death.

Later, the father admitted Pratyusha to a welfare home but took her back to his home in 2013. Pratyusha was tortured by her step-mother for her property.

In 2015, the Child Rights Organisation rescued her and she was later adopted by the chief minister, who promised to take care of her education and also help her settle down in life.

On Sunday, KCR's wife K Shobha and daughter Kalvakuntla Kavita presented jewellery and cloths to Pratyusha at a pre-wedding ceremony at an IAS guest house in Begumpet.