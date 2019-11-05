Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Collector Who Launched ‘Rice for Plastic’ Exchange Scheme Wants to Take His Movement National

C Narayana Reddy’s scheme resulted in 44,484 kg plastic being collected.

Payal Mehta | CNN-News18

Updated:November 5, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Collector Who Launched ‘Rice for Plastic’ Exchange Scheme Wants to Take His Movement National
Representative Image. (Reuters)

New Delhi: C Narayana Reddy, a district collector from Mulugu in Telangana has achieved a rare feat in his fight to curb the use of single-use plastic. Reddy had launched a unique scheme recently, wherein people were encouraged to give up 1 kg plastic and get 1 kg rice instead.

Open to 174 villages, the scheme has resulted in 44,484 kg plastic being collected from October 16 to 26. “We started a small competition among school children and saw that kids collected 99 plastic bottles. Based on this, we started this movement. We saw tremendous response to this initiative. People, in fact, spent the entire day collecting plastic waste. They submitted it to our collection centre. We would collect these through an agency and recycle the plastic waste,” Reddy told News18.

To pay for the rice, the government officers made a contribution of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000. As word spread, money started pouring in from traders and NRIs, some of whom contributed Rs 1 lakh.

Inspired by Reddy, the collect of the neighbouring district, Kama Reddy, also launched a similar scheme, giving half a dozen eggs in return for 2 kg plastic waste.

Reddy now wants to make this a national movement. “Why not? Pollution caused by single-use plastic plagues all and can reach dangerous levels if not checked,” he said.

On Monday, Reddy made a detailed presentation before the Standing Committee for Subordinate Legislation upon the invitation of Chairman Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a YSRCP MP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram