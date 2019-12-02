Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana Commuters to Shell Out More on State Buses as Hiked Rates Will Kick in from Midnight

The hike in bus fares will bring in an additional revenue of Rs 27 crore to the Corporation's Greater Hyderabad Zone.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:December 2, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana Commuters to Shell Out More on State Buses as Hiked Rates Will Kick in from Midnight
Representative image.

Hyderabad: Commuters in Telangana brace for hiked bus fares as TSRTC's new rates are set to be applicable from Monday midnight. Residents will have to shell out more on City Ordinary, Metro Express and Metro Delux buses.

While in city buses the minimum fare will be Rs 10, it will be Rs 15 in express, Rs 25 in super luxury and Rs 35 in Garuda and AC sleeper buses. If the distance of journey is more than 40km or has more than 23 stages, the ticket charges would increase by Rs 10.

Telangana-bus-fares

According to a report, the hike in bus fares will bring in an additional revenue of Rs 27 crore to the Corporation's Greater Hyderabad Zone. Prior to the hike, the monthly revenue in the zone was around Rs 96 crore and expenditure was Rs 145 crore.

The TSRTC management has also increased the tariff of monthly bus passes accordingly and student bus pass charges remain the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram