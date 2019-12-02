Telangana Commuters to Shell Out More on State Buses as Hiked Rates Will Kick in from Midnight

Hyderabad: Commuters in Telangana brace for hiked bus fares as TSRTC's new rates are set to be applicable from Monday midnight. Residents will have to shell out more on City Ordinary, Metro Express and Metro Delux buses.

While in city buses the minimum fare will be Rs 10, it will be Rs 15 in express, Rs 25 in super luxury and Rs 35 in Garuda and AC sleeper buses. If the distance of journey is more than 40km or has more than 23 stages, the ticket charges would increase by Rs 10.

According to a report, the hike in bus fares will bring in an additional revenue of Rs 27 crore to the Corporation's Greater Hyderabad Zone. Prior to the hike, the monthly revenue in the zone was around Rs 96 crore and expenditure was Rs 145 crore.

The TSRTC management has also increased the tariff of monthly bus passes accordingly and student bus pass charges remain the same.

