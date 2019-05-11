English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Congress Leaders in Hyderabad Exchange Blows At Protest Against KCR Govt
The state Congress has reportedly warned that action will be taken against spokesperson M Nagesh, while V Hanumantha Rao described it as a petty issue.
Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudhiraj in a scuffle during a protest by opposition parties, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
Hyderabad: Even as leaders from the Opposition protested against the Inter exam results fiasco, Congress leaders in the state literally came to blows as they fought to take the lead in a stir called at Dharna Chowk here on Saturday.
Senior congress leader V Hanumantha Rao clashed with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson M Nagesh over who would occupy chairs on stage. Nagesh, in turn, scuffled with Rao and both exchanged blows. The Congress tried to pacify the two leaders, which proved to be futile. The state Congress has reportedly warned that action will be taken against Nagesh, while Rao described it as a petty issue.
At the meeting, CPI national secretary K Narayana hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for being unmindful of the Inter exam result fiasco, which had led to suicides by students. He added that the party’s leaders will seek the intervention of President Ramnath Kovind.
Instead of visiting temples to cleanse his sins, including that of student suicides, KCR should focus on governance and apologise to parents, Narayana added.
Narayana sought to know why KCR had failed to sack Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and punish the firm behind the results. He attributed the issue to the dictatorial rule and anti-democracy polices of the state government.
“We will take up the issue with the President,” Narayana added.
Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram claimed that the government was ignoring the issue and the party would take the fight to Delhi.
