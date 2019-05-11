Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana Congress Leaders in Hyderabad Exchange Blows At Protest Against KCR Govt

The state Congress has reportedly warned that action will be taken against spokesperson M Nagesh, while V Hanumantha Rao described it as a petty issue.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana Congress Leaders in Hyderabad Exchange Blows At Protest Against KCR Govt
Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Nagesh Mudhiraj in a scuffle during a protest by opposition parties, in Hyderabad on Saturday. (PTI)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Even as leaders from the Opposition protested against the Inter exam results fiasco, Congress leaders in the state literally came to blows as they fought to take the lead in a stir called at Dharna Chowk here on Saturday.

Senior congress leader V Hanumantha Rao clashed with Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson M Nagesh over who would occupy chairs on stage. Nagesh, in turn, scuffled with Rao and both exchanged blows. The Congress tried to pacify the two leaders, which proved to be futile. The state Congress has reportedly warned that action will be taken against Nagesh, while Rao described it as a petty issue.

At the meeting, CPI national secretary K Narayana hit out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for being unmindful of the Inter exam result fiasco, which had led to suicides by students. He added that the party’s leaders will seek the intervention of President Ramnath Kovind.

Instead of visiting temples to cleanse his sins, including that of student suicides, KCR should focus on governance and apologise to parents, Narayana added.

Narayana sought to know why KCR had failed to sack Education Minister G Jagadish Reddy and punish the firm behind the results. He attributed the issue to the dictatorial rule and anti-democracy polices of the state government.

“We will take up the issue with the President,” Narayana added.

Telangana Jana Samithi chief Professor Kodandaram claimed that the government was ignoring the issue and the party would take the fight to Delhi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram