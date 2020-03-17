Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana Couple Gets Hitched Online as Travel Ban Due to Coronavirus Throws Spanner in Groom's Plans

A bride and groom, both natives of Telangana have performed their wedding formalities online after the groom named Mohammed Adnan Khan, working in Saudi Arabia since five years, failed to travel to India due to the travel restrictions imposed by the country in Middle East.

Medabayani Balakrishna | News18

Updated:March 17, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Telangana Couple Gets Hitched Online as Travel Ban Due to Coronavirus Throws Spanner in Groom's Plans
Image for representation | credit: Reuters

Hyderabad: When the coronavirus outbreak has forced several couple across the world to rethink about their wedding plans, a Telangana-based couple has come out with a unique idea to get hitched on the date and time decided prior by the respective families.

A bride and groom, both natives of Telangana have performed their wedding formalities online after the groom named Mohammed Adnan Khan, working in Saudi Arabia since five years, failed to travel to India due to the travel restrictions imposed by the country in Middle East.

The groom, along with his parents had scheduled to arrive in the city last Friday for ‘nikah’ (marriage) and ‘rukhsati’ (sending off the bride with groom and his family after wedding) was planned for Sunday at a wedding hall in Khammam city. But the groom’s family failed to arrive due to travel restrictions imposed.

Hence, in this era of digitalisation, the wedding rituals of the couple were performed online in the presence of both groom and bride’s respective families.

The wedding rituals like Ijab-e-Qubul (proposal and acceptance) and signing of the ‘Nikahnama’ signifying the couple’s confirmation and approval to enter into matrimony took place through a mobile video call.

