Telangana Couple Performs Celestial Wedding of Deceased Son's Idol on Ram Navami

In an attempt to cement the bond with their son who passed away 17 years back, a couple from Telangana have been conducting a wedding to the idol of their son on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami every year.

The couple Sukkamma and Lalu hailed from the Santralpod Tanda of Bayyaram in Mahabubad district blessed with a boy Ramkoti. He fell in love with a girl while he was pursuing intermediate education. As the lovers were about to tie the knot, the circumstances lead to the love failure between the two. Unable to bear it, Ramkoti committed suicide along with his lover in 2004. It took months together for the couple to come out from the tragedy.

The parents built a small temple in their house and installed idols of his son Ramkoti and his lover. The couple started performing daily pujas to the idols in the temple after decorating them with garlands on par with the presiding deities in Hindu temples.

On the first death anniversary of their son in 2005, they performed marriage to the idols in the presence of their close relatives in the village on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami where Lord Rama’s annual celestial wedding took place. The couple said that they treated their departed son as god and performed his marriage on an auspicious day.

