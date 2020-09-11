Telangana Couple with Speech, Hearing Impairment Films Video in Sign Language Before Dying by Suicide

In a shocking incident, a speech and hearing impaired couple committed suicide after their families refused to accept their marriage proposal. Before immolating themselves, the young couple recorded a selfie video in sign language, conveying their decision to end their lives to their families.

The incident occurred near Palem village in Anumula mandal of Telangana's Nalgonda district on Thursday. According to police, N. Ashwini (20) and Sheikh Mastan Vali (27) reached the village outskirts, poured petrol on themselves and committed self-immolation.

"We identified them from the identity cards recovered from the scene," said Veera Raghavulu, Circle Inspector, Halia Police Station.

The police investigations revealed that Ashwini, hailing from Nizamabad district of Telangana and Mastan from Guntur town of Andhra Pradesh became friends while working in the packing division of a multinational e-commerce giant in Hyderabad. They fell in love and wanted to marry.

The girl's family opposed the marriage proposal as Mastan was said to be already married to a speech and hearing-impaired woman.

The couple living separately in Hyderabad visited Nagarjuna Sagar two days ago, before reaching Palem village to immolate themselves. They sent a selfie video to their families informing them that they have decided to end their lives.

Their relatives pleaded with them not to take the extreme step. However, they went ahead with their decision.

Some relatives and friends of the couple reached Palem village and found their charred bodies in a field and informed the police.

Police said they registered a case and took up further investigations.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).