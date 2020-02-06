Telangana Court Awards Death Sentence to Youth for Rape and Murder of 2 Minors
Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district, was also sentenced to life imprisonment in the case related to the rape and murder of a third girl.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A 28-year old man was sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in Telangana for rape and murder of two minor girls since 2015 at Hajipur in Yadadri Bhongir district.
First Additional Sessions Judge in Nalgonda SVV Nath Reddy awarded the capital punishment to Srinivas Reddy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). He also sentenced the man to life imprisonment in the case related to the rape and murder of a third girl.
Reddy was arrested on April 30 last year on charges of rape and murder of a girl after her decomposed body was found in a well.
During interrogation, he confessed to of having killed two more girls earlier after sexually assaulting them.
Reddy, who worked as a lift mechanic had raped and murdered three minor girls, and dumped their bodies in an open well in farm on the outskirts of Hajipur village.
He used to lure the girls by offering them a lift on his motorcycle. He then took them to an isolated area, where he raped and murdered them.
(With inputs from PTI)
