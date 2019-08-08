Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Telangana Court Issues Death Sentence to Youth for Rape and Murder of Nine-month-old

The local police registered the case and filed a chargesheet in less than a month. About 50 days after the incident, Warangal district’s First Additional Sessions Court Judge passed the verdict.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:August 8, 2019, 5:13 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana Court Issues Death Sentence to Youth for Rape and Murder of Nine-month-old
Representative image.
Loading...

Hyderabad: In what is being touted as a historic judgment, a local court in Telangana issued death sentence to a youth accused of rape and murder of a nine-month old baby about two months ago.

The incident happened in the early hours of June 19 when the youth, Kolepaka Praveen (25), abducted, raped and killed a nine-month old infant at Hanmakonda, Warangal district. He was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when he had committed the heinous crime.

Praveen picked up the baby when she was sleeping beside her mother on the terrace of their house and sexually assaulted her before killing her. Soon after, he was beaten up by locals and handed over to police.

The incident led to widespread protests across the state. People had taken to streets demanding death sentence for the accused.

The Hanmakonda police registered the case and filed a chargesheet in less than a month. The trial for the case began on June 24.

The Warangal District Bar Association had decided to not defend or argue for the accused in court.

“The committee resolved that stern action shall be taken against the culprit and further all the advocates are requested not to defend the accused in the case registered,” the association had issued a statement in June.

About 51 days after the incident, Warangal district’s First Additional Sessions Court Judge ordered the death sentence to the accused.

The ‘speedy’ judgment is being hailed by activists and advocates, including Telangana’s Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, who took to Twitter to congratulate the local team for their work.

Child rights activist Achyuth Rao told News18, “The process should be serve as an example for other courts in India. Justice should be served to all victims, especially children. Nothing can give relief for the heinous crime committed on them, but at least a quick justice can be a first step in this regard.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram