Telangana Created 1.5 Lakh New IT Jobs in 2021-22, Exports Grow by 26.14%: Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao said that the state created more than 1,50,000 new jobs in the last financial year 2021-22.

The Minister presented an annual report on the IT Progress report of the state here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that out of 4.5 lakh new IT jobs created in the country, 1.5 lakh were from Hyderabad.

He also stated that for the year 2021-22, Telangana once again boasted a phenomenal growth in the IT and enabled services sector with an increase of 26.14% in the exports over the previous year recording a total of Rs 1,83,569 crore and the exports for 2020-21 was Rs 1,45,522 crore.

The Minister mentioned that the employment in the IT and enabled services sector has also increased by 23.78% to reach 7,78,121 during the 2021-2022 period. 1,49,506 net new jobs were added in the IT sector during 2021-22.

“As per the estimates by NASSCOM, approximately, a total of 4,50,000 net new jobs were added to the IT sector nationwide. Telangana contributed to a third of the net new national employment in the IT sector. The national exports (including that of Telangana) grew at 17.2% while Telangana alone grew at a significantly higher rate of 26.14%,” the Minister said.

“When Telangana was formed in 2014, our IT exports were Rs 57,258 crore and our IT employment was 3,23,397. Since the formation of the new state of Telangana, we have been able to achieve a CAGR of 15.67% from 57,258 to 1,83,569,” he added.

Further, KTR said that there were 3,23,396 workers in the IT sector and now the total employment is 7,78,121. “In net, we have added 4,54,725 new jobs over the last 8 years,” he said.

“As per the ITIR estimates, the IT exports for the combined state of Andhra Pradesh were supposed to reach Rs 2,09,221 crore by 2035. Going with our progress rate, Telangana IT exports will cross the 2035 projections by 2025 despite the no ITIR support lent. That is we will reach the 25-year target in 15 years,” Rao added.

