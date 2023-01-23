Telangana: Deputy Tahsildar, Another Booked for Trespassing Into CM Secretary’s Home

In a shocking incident, Hyderabad police arrested a deputy tahsildar for allegedly trespassing into a woman IAS officer’s quarter late at night.

The incident occurred on January 19, when deputy tahsildar Cheruku Anand Kumar Reddy, along with his friend and hotel owner Kotha Babu, intruded into the house of the senior bureaucrat and Chief Minister’s secretary, Smita Sabharwal.

Reddy, a deputy tahsildar in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district entered the gated society Pleasant Valley, near MP and MLAs Colony in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad around 11.30 p.m, and approached the senior officer in her private residence. The locality is under high security where the city police commissioner and various higher officials have been staying.

Reddy and his friend reached Sabharwal’s villa (B-11) after informing the security staff at the main entrance of the gated community that they have to go to B-17. While Babu was sitting in the car, Reddy reached the first floor of the IAS officer’s house and knocked on the door.

Sabarwal raised an alarm after noticing the man in her house, following which the security personnel in the gated community restrained him and his friend and handed them over to the police.

The duo have been booked under Section 447(criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code. A local court has sent them to 14 days of judicial custody.

During the investigation, police found that before entering her house, Reddy has tweeted to Sabharwal at 11.34 pm that “I am at your doorstep”.

Meanwhile, sharing the horrifying experience on Twitter, Sabharwal said, “Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal with and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are – always check the doors/locks personally, #Dial100 in an emergency."

Responding to Sabharwal’s tweet, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Revanth Reddy said, “This is the result of minimum governance and maximum politics in the KCR regime. We are under the rule where not only for a six-year-old-baby girl in Singareni Colony even a woman higher official working in Chief Minister’s Office doesn’t have security. Woman folk, ‘be careful’ ”.

Police during the investigation found the accused deputy tehsildar had earlier served as a government employee in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh while working as a journalist.

He was selected under Group 2 and appointed as Deputy Tahsildar in Hyderabad in 2018. At present, he is working in the civil supplies department on deputation.

The duo Anand Kumar Reddy and Kotha Babu has been staying on the ground and first floors of the same building in the Aliabad area of Shamirpet Mandal in Rangareddy district.

Read all the Latest India News here