1-min read

Telangana Doctors Shocked as 11 Needles Found in 3-year-old Baby's Body

The shocking incident came to light after doctors scanned the body of Loknath. They found needles under his waist and close to his kidneys. Some needles were seen protruding through his anus.

IANS

Updated:March 5, 2020, 8:43 AM IST
Telangana Doctors Shocked as 11 Needles Found in 3-year-old Baby's Body
Representative image. (News18)

Hyderabad: Telangana police on Wednesday began probe into a mysterious case in which 11 needles were found inside the body of a toddler in Wanaparthy district.

On a complaint by the parents of the three-year-old, police were questioning two suspects. A police official said they were waiting for the reports from the doctors.

The shocking incident came to light after doctors scanned the body of Loknath. They found needles under his waist and close to his kidneys. Some needles were seen protruding through his anus.

Ashok and Annapurna, residents of Veepanagandla village, took their son to the doctors as he was not keeping good health for last few days and was also difficulty in walking. The child's mother said while giving him bath, she found a needle coming out of his muscle.

The doctors were shocked to see the x-ray. They conducted the surgery to remove the needles. However, three needles are yet to be removed. Doctors at a private hospital in Wanaparthy said they need more time to remove the remaining needles as they are in a sensitive area.

Police said they registered a case against two persons on a complaint by the child's parents. They said the suspects used to take their son with them. Police booked them under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (causing hurt with dangerous weapons and means) and section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (Punishment for cruelty to child).

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

