Telangana DOST 2018 Registration Begins at dost.cgg.gov.in; Apply Online by May 26 for 6 Universities

Telangana DOST 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) – dost.cgg.gov.in.Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must follow the steps below and apply online on or before 26th May 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/Step 2 – Click on Candidate Pre-Registration to register yourself and fill the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar CardStep 3 – Pay the application feeStep 4 – Login to your profile to fill the application form and choose web options complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceCandidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.The first list of seat allotment will be out on 4th June 2018 and candidates will be required to report at the respective colleges from 5th to 12th June 2018. The complete Admission Schedule for DOST 2018-19 can be found on the official website.The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2nd July 2018.