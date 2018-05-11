English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana DOST 2018 Registration Begins at dost.cgg.gov.in; Apply Online by May 26 for 6 Universities
Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must apply online on or before May 26, 2018.
Candidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.
Telangana DOST 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) – dost.cgg.gov.in.
Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must follow the steps below and apply online on or before 26th May 2018:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Candidate Pre-Registration to register yourself and fill the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar Card
Step 3 – Pay the application fee
Step 4 – Login to your profile to fill the application form and choose web options complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Candidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.
The first list of seat allotment will be out on 4th June 2018 and candidates will be required to report at the respective colleges from 5th to 12th June 2018. The complete Admission Schedule for DOST 2018-19 can be found on the official website.
The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2nd July 2018.
Also Watch
Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must follow the steps below and apply online on or before 26th May 2018:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Candidate Pre-Registration to register yourself and fill the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar Card
Step 3 – Pay the application fee
Step 4 – Login to your profile to fill the application form and choose web options complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Candidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.
The first list of seat allotment will be out on 4th June 2018 and candidates will be required to report at the respective colleges from 5th to 12th June 2018. The complete Admission Schedule for DOST 2018-19 can be found on the official website.
The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2nd July 2018.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- SC to Hear BCCI Matter on Constitutional Reforms on July 4
- Brazil Defender Dani Alves Ruled Out of the World Cup
- Virender Sehwag Applauds 'Really Special Innings' From Pant on Twitter, Others Join in