GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana DOST 2018 Registration Begins at dost.cgg.gov.in; Apply Online by May 26 for 6 Universities

Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must apply online on or before May 26, 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:May 11, 2018, 7:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana DOST 2018 Registration Begins at dost.cgg.gov.in; Apply Online by May 26 for 6 Universities
Candidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.
Telangana DOST 2018 Registration has begun on the official website of Degree Online Service Telangana (DOST) – dost.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates seeking admissions to undergraduate courses in Telangana State's 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University must follow the steps below and apply online on or before 26th May 2018:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://dost.cgg.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on Candidate Pre-Registration to register yourself and fill the mobile number that is linked with your Aadhaar Card
Step 3 – Pay the application fee
Step 4 – Login to your profile to fill the application form and choose web options complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Candidates will be able to register for DOST 2018 from 27th to 29th May 2018 by paying a late fee fine of Rs 400.

The first list of seat allotment will be out on 4th June 2018 and candidates will be required to report at the respective colleges from 5th to 12th June 2018. The complete Admission Schedule for DOST 2018-19 can be found on the official website.

The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2nd July 2018.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You