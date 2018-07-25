GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Telangana DOST Admissions 2018: Final Phase for Registration for Degree Courses in Telangana released on tsche.ac.in

Candidates who wish to opt for Intra College sliding for change from one group or course or medium to another group or course or medium can also exercise web options facility from 25th July to 28th July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:July 25, 2018, 11:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana DOST Admissions 2018: Final Phase for Registration for Degree Courses in Telangana released on tsche.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Telangana Admissions 2018 Final Phase for Degree Courses in Telangana has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website - tsche.ac.in. As per the official notification, fresh DOST online registration will be starting from today i.e. 25th July 2018 and interested candidates can register for the same till 27th July 2018. The registered candidates can avail the web options from 25th July till 28th July 2018.

‘The students who have already registered on DOST and could not get a seat in any college in any phase and those who got allotment but didn’t confirm in the college are eligible to exercise web options in the Final Phase from 25.07.2018 to 28.07.2018’ read the official notification. Candidates can read the detailed official notification at the below mentioned url:

https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/119d69_1fba0f7edcff4e44933969825f5f2d6c.pdf

Candidates who wish to opt for Intra College sliding for change from one group or course or medium to another group or course or medium can also exercise web options facility from 25th July to 28th July 2018.

The process of final seat allotment is scheduled to take place on 30th July 2018. Candidates will need to report at the respective college for seat allotment on 31st July 2018.

So far, total of 1,88,705 candidates are confirmed in all phases of DOST - 2018 .

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...