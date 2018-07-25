English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana DOST Admissions 2018: Final Phase for Registration for Degree Courses in Telangana released on tsche.ac.in
Candidates who wish to opt for Intra College sliding for change from one group or course or medium to another group or course or medium can also exercise web options facility from 25th July to 28th July 2018.
Telangana Admissions 2018 Final Phase for Degree Courses in Telangana has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website - tsche.ac.in. As per the official notification, fresh DOST online registration will be starting from today i.e. 25th July 2018 and interested candidates can register for the same till 27th July 2018. The registered candidates can avail the web options from 25th July till 28th July 2018.
‘The students who have already registered on DOST and could not get a seat in any college in any phase and those who got allotment but didn’t confirm in the college are eligible to exercise web options in the Final Phase from 25.07.2018 to 28.07.2018’ read the official notification. Candidates can read the detailed official notification at the below mentioned url:
https://docs.wixstatic.com/ugd/119d69_1fba0f7edcff4e44933969825f5f2d6c.pdf
The process of final seat allotment is scheduled to take place on 30th July 2018. Candidates will need to report at the respective college for seat allotment on 31st July 2018.
So far, total of 1,88,705 candidates are confirmed in all phases of DOST - 2018 .
