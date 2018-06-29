GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Telangana DOST Third Allotment List Expected Tomorrow i.e. 30 June at dost.cgg.gov.in, Stay Tuned

Candidates who had successfully registered for Telangana DOST 2018, must keep a tab on the official website for the 3rd Allotment List and follow the further counseling process by reporting to allocated colleges from 2 to 4 July 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 29, 2018, 7:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Telangana DOST Third Allotment List Expected Tomorrow i.e. 30 June at dost.cgg.gov.in, Stay Tuned
Picture for Representation.
Telangana DOST 3rd Allotment List is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 30 June 2018 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website – dost.cgg.gov.in.

TSCHE had started registration for Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) last month for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate courses like B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA /BBM/BCA etc at colleges and institutions affiliated with Telangana State’s 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University for the academic session of 2018-19.

Candidates who had successfully registered for Telangana DOST 2018, must keep a tab on the official website for the 3rd Allotment List and follow the further counseling process by reporting to allocated colleges from 2 to 4 July 2018.

The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2 July 2018 while the Intra college phase will be held from 5 to 7 July.

The first list of seat allotment was released on 4 June 2018 and candidates were asked to report at the respective colleges from 5 to 12 June 2018; while the second list of seat allotment was released on 19 June 2018.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery