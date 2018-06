Telangana DOST Third Allotment List Expected Tomorrow i.e. 30 June at dost.cgg.gov.in, Stay Tuned

Telangana DOST 3rd Allotment List is scheduled to be released tomorrow i.e. 30 June 2018 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website – dost.cgg.gov.in TSCHE had started registration for Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) last month for candidates seeking admissions to Undergraduate courses like B.A./B.Sc./B.Com./B.Com.(Voc)/B.Com.(Hons)/BSW/BBA /BBM/BCA etc at colleges and institutions affiliated with Telangana State’s 6 universities viz Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, Satavahana University, Telangana University, Kakatiya University, and Osmania University for the academic session of 2018-19.Candidates who had successfully registered for Telangana DOST 2018, must keep a tab on the official website for the 3rd Allotment List and follow the further counseling process by reporting to allocated colleges from 2 to 4 July 2018.The Class Work-I Semester will begin on 2 July 2018 while the Intra college phase will be held from 5 to 7 July.The first list of seat allotment was released on 4 June 2018 and candidates were asked to report at the respective colleges from 5 to 12 June 2018; while the second list of seat allotment was released on 19 June 2018.