Telangana: Drones Out to Capture Scenic Beauty Record Footage of 'Illegal Cockfighting' in Narsapur Forest
Telangana: Drones Out to Capture Scenic Beauty Record Footage of 'Illegal Cockfighting' in Narsapur Forest

By: K Veeranna

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 23:42 IST

Hyderabad, India

Footage of an alleged cockfighting match captured by a drone, in the Narsapur forest range of Telangana. (Image: News18)

Footage of an alleged cockfighting match captured by a drone, in the Narsapur forest range of Telangana. (Image: News18)

Organisers of the illegal blood sport hold matches in the forest for its dense tree cover and invite people from surrounding villages

Drones used by nature lovers in the forest ranges of Telangana’s Narsapur have revealed illegal cockfighting matches attended by a massive number of residents from surrounding villages. The blood sport is being organised in the dense forests in Medak district.

The Narsapur forest range has a dense tree cover as compared to other forest ranges near Hyderabad. Apart from nature lovers, many others too visit the forests to spend time amidst greenery.

Drones recorded the illegal activity in the forest and have requested the authorities concerned to keep a check on it by increasing police surveillance. Nature lovers are of the opinion that cockfighting in the forests will be a threat to the lives of animals and birds.

The state government has implemented strict measures to curb cockfighting and gambling for money. Hence, organisers and punters have chosen the Narsapur forests as as a venue to host the illegal sport, so as to keep it away from prying eyes.

first published:October 12, 2022, 23:42 IST
