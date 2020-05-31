INDIA

1-MIN READ

Telangana Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones till June 30, Allows Inter-state Movement

Representative image. (AP Photo)

Representative image. (AP Photo)

Telangana CM instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18.com Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 8:44 PM IST
The Telangana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in containment zones till June 30, however, restrictions on inter-state movement of people were lifted. Certain restrictions in non-Containment Zones would remain extended till June 7.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao RPT Rao announced the extension of lockdown after holding discussions

with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other senior officials in the backdrop of the Centre issuing new guidelines on the COVID-19 lockdown.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to strictly implement the lockdown in the Containment Zones, an official

release said, adding that night-time curfew would be implemented daily from 9 PM to 5 AM.

Shops would be allowed to remain open only till 8 PM, it said.

Rao further said there would not be any restrictions on inter-state travel.

(With inputs from PTI)


