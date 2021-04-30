india

Telangana Extends Night Curfew Till May 8; All You Need to Know
People wait to give nasal swab samples for COVID-19 tests at Government Nizamia General Hospital, Charminar in Hyderabad. (PTI)

The state government had earlier imposed the restrictions from April 20 to May 1 (5 AM) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Telangana government on Friday extended the night curfew (from 9 PM to 5 AM the next day) till May 8 (5 AM), an official order said. The state government had earlier imposed the restrictions from April 20 to May 1 (5 AM) to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The government also issued an order imposing restriction on screening of movies in view of the night curfew. During the curfew period all offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants etc shall close at 8 PM except hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharmacies and those dealing with supply of essential services such as media, e-commerce deliveries and petrol pumps among others.

Movement of all people shall be prohibited from 9 PM onwards barring government officials, medical personnel and those coming from or going to airports, railway stations, and bus stands on production of valid tickets, among others. There would be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement or transportation of essential and non- essential goods and no separate permission or pass would be required for such movement.

Public transport services including autos and taxis shall be allowed to function within stipulated time for the transportation of exempted categories of people during the period of night curfew..

first published:April 30, 2021, 22:18 IST