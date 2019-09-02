Telangana Faces Menace of Mosquito-borne Diseases as 900 Dengue, 210 Malaria Cases Diagnosed in 2 Months

Monsoon brings host of mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya among others. Stagnant water becomes breeding ground of mosquitoes that spread these diseases which weaken the immunity system of people infected with them. The menace of dengue in Telangana has sent hospitals and officials of the Health department into a tizzy. At least 900 cases of dengue were recorded in the just last couple of months. The worst-hit is Hyderabad district with 210 cases.

Tribal district of the state meanwhile, are facing the menace of a malaria epidemic.

Mulugu has recorded the highest number of malaria cases in the entire state. At least 210 cases of malaria recorded in the district in just two months.

Government hospitals in the state are struggling to provide healthcare facilities to thousands of people in out-patient wards on a daily basis, officials of Health department claim the only way to tackle the menace of the mosquito-borne diseases is to generate as well as enhance awareness among the people.

It is worth mentioning that the Telangana High Court had recently directed the State government to take immediate preventive measures to curb dengue across the State. The high court also asked the government to inform it by September 7 about how well-equipped the State Medical and Health department was to fight the disease and various public awareness programmes.

The New Indian Express quoted a well-placed source at the Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, saying, “The department can only do so much. The best way to tackle diseases like dengue and malaria is prevention. Citizens need to be aware of their surroundings. They have to be educated properly, which the GHMC is supposed to do. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water as opposed to malaria mosquitoes. Even an open bottle of clean water which has not been disposed of can lead to larvae formation.”

Most small hospitals refer patients showing symptoms of dengue, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases to Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital for diagnostic tests. The diagnostic tests at these hospitals are free for people.

“There are three types of tests available. The most common is the Dengue Serology test, which is a blood test that uses glycoproteins such as NS1 and NS2. The second is the dengue disk test, an instantaneous test, in which the blood is tested on a neutral and active disc to identify if the patient is dengue positive. Finally, the last method is an indirect test, where the doctor keeps measuring the patient’s platelets to identify if he/she has dengue.” He further added, “However, the treatment for Dengue is only symptomatic. Which means, medication can be provided only to treat the symptoms and not the disease,” the national daily quoted Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital Dr B Nagender as saying.

