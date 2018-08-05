English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Telangana Farmer, Actor Become Internet Sensations After Viral 'Kiki Challenge' Video
The video, posted as 'Kiki Challenge Village farmers Style India' in 'My Village Show' channel in YouTube has garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views in just three days.
Anil Kumar is a budding actor, while his friend Pilli Tirupati is a farmer. (Video grab)
Hyderabad: A farmer and a budding actor from Telangana who took up the 'Kiki dance challenge', grooving to Drake's smash hit as they plough a field with bullocks, have become a sensation with a video of the act going viral.
Kiki is an internet challenge with Canadian rapper Drake's song playing in the background. It requires a person to jump out of a moving car and dance alongside it to the song 'In My Feelings'.
The video, posted as 'Kiki Challenge Village farmers Style India' in 'My Village Show' channel in YouTube has garnered nearly 1.6 lakh views in just three days while the official Facebook page of the 'My Village Show' had over three million views and about 55,000 shares in just four days.
Anil Kumar is a budding actor, while his friend Pilli Tirupati is a farmer.
The dance was shot in Tirupati's farmland on August1.
"Director Srikanth (Sriram Srikanth who runs 'My Village Show' channel in YouTube) came up with this idea and we shot the video and posted in YouTube," Anil told PTI.
Srikanth said he wanted to something better using the Kiki Challenge and hit upon this idea.
Srikanth claimed that soon after posting the video online, his followers in Facebook and Instagram have been growing exponentially.
The dance by the duo has drawn huge accolades from netizens.
Among them was Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, who posted this video in his official Twitter page.
"The only#kikichallengethat I approve of! Desi style and completely safe! Mera Bharat Mahaan!," he said.
Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned that anyone indulging #kikichallenge on the roads would be booked under Section 268 of IPC (public nuisance) and Section 70 (b) of Hyderabad City Police Act.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
