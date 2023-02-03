Telangana: Fire Breaks Out at New Secretariat Building in Hyderabad, Inauguration Due on February 17

About two weeks prior to its inauguration, the new Secretariat builing in Telangana’s Hyderabad witnessed a fire on Friday morning, which started during the ongoing woodwork in the premises. Work was underway on the ground floor and a plastic material caught fire, leading to a blaze on the first floor and subsequent heavy smoke from the roof.

A team of fire officials rushed to the spot upon receiving information and brought the fire under control. 11 fire engines were used to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Telangana | Fire broke out inside under construction secretariat building in Hyderabad early morning today. 10 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident: Hyderabad Police pic.twitter.com/HWhI3FJyAe— ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

The exact details of the fire are still being investigated. However, police believe that the fire was caused by woodworking. Fortunately, no fatality was reported in the fire incident.

Chief Minister KCR had previously announced plans to inaugurate the new secretariat on February 17.

