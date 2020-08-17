Telangana Floods: Over 9500 Rescued from Warangal District

There has been constant heavy rain in Telangana’s erstwhile Warangal district. As a result, more than 9500 people were rescued from the region.

According to a report published in Telangana Today, a minimum of six thousand people were rescued from six mandals of the district. These people were shifted to relief centres. Another 3500 people were moved to 13 relief centers in Warangal city, a different set of thousand people have been shifted to relief centers in Mangapet mandal. Most people in this center are from villages that are situated on the banks of river Godavari.

All these rescue operations are being looked over by Zilla Parishad chairperson Kusuma Jagadeeshwar and Mulugu MLA Seethakka.

The impact of the rain has been so severe that the road connecting to Muddanur village in Duggondi mandal, Patha Govindapur, Kondapur and Ashravelli villages in Nallabelli mandal have been cut off from the rural Warangal district.

Revealing about the preparations that have been made in order to rescue people from flood-hit areas, Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya mentioned that two speed boats have been deployed for the purpose. One boat is kept at Kondai while the second one is stationed at Eturnagaram.

He said, “We have also kept the expert swimmers ready for the help of the people besides keeping the adequate lifejackets”.