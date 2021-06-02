Telangana Formation Day 2021: Watch CM Hoist Flag; Vice-president, Governor Extend Wishes

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday unfurled the national flag at his camp office here to mark the state formation day. Earlier, he paid floral tributes to martyrs of the separate statehood movement, at the Gun Park.

The celebrations were kept a low key affair this year on account of COVID-19 pandemic. The state government has imposed several restrictions and issued instructions on the celebrations citing the pandemic. Telangana was formed on June 2, 2014. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the people of the state on the occasion.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to twitter to extend her greetings. “Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day. Tributes to all those martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. Wishing the Telangana State a great success on the path of progress and prosperity. #JaiTelangana," Soundararajan tweeted.

Greeting people on the eve of Telangana Formation day, Rao said the state has excelled in all the sectors within a short span of seven years and laid strong foundations and offered stability. “The Telangana state is fulfilling the demands of the Separate Telangana statehood movement one by one. Water for irrigation and drinking, Power, medical and Health, Roads and all other infrastructure facilities are being provided, reaching short term and long term aims." he said.

For the second consecutive year, the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations remained a muted affair, in view of coronavirus. The nominated dignitaries including Ministers, Government Whips and others unfurled the national flag at their respective designated district headquarters.

Telangana Congress president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the national flag at Gandhi Bhavan here. The state BJP president B Sanjay Kumar also greeted the people.

M Venkaiah Naidu also greeted the people of the state. Telangana is home to age-old traditions and is known for its rich history, diverse cultural heritage and architectural grandeur, he noted.

“The state and its able people have contributed immensely towards the development of the nation. My best wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state and the wellbeing of its people," Naidu said.

