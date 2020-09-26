Telangana Districts Put on Alert after Heavy Rains Lash Several Parts of State

Hyderabad:: Heavy rains lashed the city and several parts of the state of Telangana on Saturday prompting the state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an alert to all district Collectors to take necessary measures. Water stagnation was witnessed at several low-lying areas across the state due to overflowing of tanks and canals, according to reports.

“In light of the forecast of heavy rains, the entire district administration should be on high alert. All officers (are) to maintain headquarters and take measures to ensure no loss of life and properties. No leave and permission for public holidays. Special vigil should be maintained in low- lying and vulnerable areas,” the Chief Secretary told the Collectors. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places across several districts on Saturday resulting in massive flooding and water-logging in low-lying areas.

Massive falling of trees and electric poles are leading to disruption of transport in the some areas of the districts, a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department said..

