Telangana Girl Kills Herself in After Being Raped, 2 Arrested
The two accused, including a minor have been arrested for raping the teenager, the police said.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: A day after she was allegedly raped in Telangana's Warangal district, a 15-year-old committed suicide on Sunday.
The two accused, including a minor have been arrested for raping the teenager, the police said.
"The duo took the teenager to a secluded place and raped her. Next morning, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," Circle Officer (CO), David Raju was quoted as telling news agency ANI.
