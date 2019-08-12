Telangana Girl Kills Herself in After Being Raped, 2 Arrested

Hyderabad: A day after she was allegedly raped in Telangana's Warangal district, a 15-year-old committed suicide on Sunday.

The two accused, including a minor have been arrested for raping the teenager, the police said.

"The duo took the teenager to a secluded place and raped her. Next morning, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of her room," Circle Officer (CO), David Raju was quoted as telling news agency ANI.

