Telangana Government Caps Covid-19 Treatment Cost For Private Hospitals, Says No Intention of Further Lockdown

Telangana government capped the treatment cost of Covid-19 in private hospitals and announced there is no intention of further lockdown in the state on Monday.

State’s health minister Etela Rajender announced the prices in detail and state the private hospitals can charge Rs 4,000 per day for general treatment, Rs 7,500 for treatment in Intensive Care Unit-ICU without a ventilator and Rs 9,000 for ICU treatment with ventilator.

“Chief Minister KCR is constantly monitoring the corona. The ICMR says that there is no social spread in Telangana. We are conducting the tests according to the guidelines of ICMR. People who do not have corona symptoms will not be tested. People who intend for tests can go to private hospitals,” Rajender said.







Authorities have urged residents those who do not have corona symptoms should be in-home isolation. “On the visit of ICMR representatives in the state, nominal positive cases were found. To create confidence in the people we are increasing the number of tests.” Rajender added.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the private hospitals would share the data of the tests to the government and urged the hospitals not to commercialize the Covid-19 tests and treatment. “We will take stringent action on the hospitals who collects the more than government prescribed rates,” Kumar added.

