Telangana Governor Tamilisai Launches Nutritional Intervention Project at Nallamala Forest Area to Benefit Adivasis

In a significant move, Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday launched some development and welfare programs including a pilot project of nutritional scheme for Adivasis and chenchu tribals in the forest areas for Adivasis in Nallamala forest area in the previous Mahabub Nagar district.

The Governor made a visit to Appapur tribal habitation and created a history of sorts as she started several developments and welfare schemes.

Governor ventured into the deep forests of Nallamala to visit and interact with the primitive Chenchu tribal group people in their habitation. Soundararajan traversed across 15 km deep and thick forests on totally rough terrain to visit the Appapur Chenchu tribal habitation in Lingala Mandal of Nagarkurnool district.

The Governor visited their huts, and the Chenchu tribal temple in a makeshift hut and offered prayers, and was blessed by the tribal priest. As part of a pilot project initiated by the Governor in Appapur and Bourapur Chenchu habitations to improve the nutritional status of the primitive tribal groups’ people, she took this arduous journey into the thick forest.

Overwhelmed by the visit of the Governor, the elated Chenchu tribal people extended a rousing welcome in their traditional style. Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan went round the remote tribal habitation and visited a couple of huts to understand the living conditions of the people and had interacted with the women, children, and other village elders.

The Governor handed over two two-wheeler ambulances to one each to Appapur and Bourapur villages to help them to shift the patients in case of emergency. The two-wheeler ambulances will be permanently stationed at the villages.

Overjoyed with the enthusiastic response of the Chenchu adivasi tribal people, who are known for their humbleness and naivety, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that this particular visit to Appapur will be permanently etched in her memory.

“This visit to chenchu tribal habitation is truly satisfactory and gave me new insights into the life and living conditions of the Adivasi tribal people living deep inside the forests,” she said.

The Governor said that the pilot project taken up by her in six Primitive tribal habitations in three districts in Telangana State will be extended to some more habitations duly assessing the results of its implementation in the pilot villages.

The project is mainly aimed at improving the nutritional status of the people, improving health, education, and livelihood conditions for the primitive tribal group people.

Improvement of infrastructure is one more major component of the pilot project like repairing the schools, setting up of health sub centers, and water and sanitation facilities.

Thanks to the pilot project of the Governor, the solar power based lighting has been extended to all the houses in the village, while the ashram school got the facelift, and ESIC medical team conducted ultrasound scanning for the women, while the Indian Red Cross Society distributed health and hygiene kits, National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) has distributed the traditional Mahua Laddu to the women to improve their immunity, while the medicines were distributed to the needy. As part of the visit, the Governor handed over a Cheque for Rs 49.9 Lakh to the village to create the necessary infrastructure facilities in the two Adivasi tribal habitations.

Financial assistance was extended to two PG students, and competitive examinations material was also distributed to the village youth to help them to prepare for various competitive examinations. The Governor assured them that she would visit the habitation again to see and assess the improvements.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that she was concerned about the health, nutritional status of the women and called for sustained efforts to improve their health and nutrition status.

The Governor, in response to the pleas made by the sarpanches and the villagers, assured that she would take up the issues with the departments concerned. Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan, Joint Secretary to Governor C.N. Raghu Prasad, District Collector Uday Kumar, Additional Collector Manu Chowdhary, SP Manohar, and other senior officials were present.

IRCS, ITDA, forest department, and other agencies of the district administration coordinated the visit of the Governor to the remote primitive tribal habitation deep inside the jungles. The Governor’s visit brought a festive look to the remote tribal habitation.

