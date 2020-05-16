INDIA

1-MIN READ

Telangana Govt Allows Opening of AC Outlets & Automobile Shops in Red Zones in Hyderabad, Municipalities

Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

Image used for representation (PTI Photo)

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked officials to adopt a method for restarting the shops, business establishments in such a manner that lockdown norms are also followed.

H Venkatesh
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 10:06 PM IST
The Telangana government has issued orders permitting shops and establishments dealing with automobiles and their spare-parts, air-conditioners and air-coolers in the red zone to remain open in Hyderabad and municipal bodies.

The state government issued a Government Order (GO) on Friday, partially modifying May 7 orders.

In GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and other municipal bodies in the red zone, only shops selling construction material, hardware, equipment /machinery for agriculture activities like pump-sets, among others, and shops, showrooms and establishments dealing with automobile and auto-parts; automobile workshops; air- conditioners/air-coolers/ fans shops are permitted to remain open, in addition to those selling essential goods," the GO said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the COVID-19 situation on Friday, has asked officials to adopt a method for restarting the shops, business establishments in such a manner that lockdown norms are also followed.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders in this regard instructing special chief secretaries, secretaries and other officials from state to districts to implement the orders.


The government had announced lockdown in the state till May 29.

