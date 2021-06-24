Telangana Govt and Oppn Parties Spar Over Andhra 'Looting Water' Through Irrigation Projects

The ruling TRS and opposition parties in Telangana sparred over irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The TRS leadership on Thursday hit out at the Congress and the BJP leaders for levelling charges against the government over ‘illegal’ irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister for Buildings and Assembly Affairs in Telangana, V Prashanth Reddy flayed opposition parties for allegations that the government failed to prevent Andhra from ‘looting its share of waters from irrigation projects’.

The minister took a swipe at the congress and the BJP leaders for their charges that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was not taking any measures to check ‘water looting’ by the AP government.

He said they been urging the Centre against Andhra’s illegal irrigation projects.

Our government wrote to Krishna board and was making continuous efforts to stall the irrigation works. As NGT stayed them, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should honour and stop looting our waters, he said.

The AP Government should stop the construction works of irrigation projects, he added.

Although the YSR regime increased 11,500 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs of water, the Congress leaders failed to question it, he said.

Instead, Congress leaders should fight the case in courts to stop the illegal projects in AP, he said.

The Rayalaseema lift project and Pothireddipadu expansion works are going on despite the NGT stay.

Time and again we have urged the Centre to act on this and a union minister sent a communication to the AP government to stop the projects, he said. The Andhra government has denied charges of looting waters and illegal projects.

