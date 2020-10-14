Telangana Govt Announces Two-day Holiday Due to Intense Rainfall

The Telangana Government has declared a two-day holiday, October 14 and 15, in the state due to the heavy rain and thunderstorms. All private institutions, offices and non-essential services are asked to shut their operations and abide by the guidelines issued by the Government. People advised people to stay at home and cooperate with the relief work.

The Government has also requested people to only step out in case of an emergency.

"In view of the unprecedented rains for the last 12 hours, as per the directions of the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar reviewed the flood situation today and declared public holidays in GHMC area to all government offices including all private institutions today and tomorrow," read the press release.

Somesh Kumar has asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials and district collectors to set up relief camps for the ones in need. Further, the Cheif Secretary has asked GHMC to move people from low lying areas to safer places.

Meanwhile, Disaster Response Force (DRF) of GHMC, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police officials have evacuated several families from different localities that were flooded. As many as 33 passengers of a state-run bus were rescued after the vehicle got stuck owing to water-logging on a road at Uppal, police said.

The city of Hyderabad has reported the highest rainfall in the last 24 hours. Musheerabad, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road and Vanasthalipuram are the worst affected regions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad. Vikarabad, Siddipet and Jagaon districts of Telangana are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Hyderabad due to the intense rain. Nine people, including a two-month-old, died after a compound wall collapsed on ten houses in Hyderabad.

The Osmania University exams, which were slated for October 14 and 15, have been postponed for the time being.

“All exams under jurisdiction of Osmania University scheduled on 14 & 15 Oct are postponed due to torrential rains. Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly,” Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, said.