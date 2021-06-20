Telangana Govt Asks Centre to Set up Vaccination Testing Centre in Hyderabad

The Telangana government on Sunday appealed to the Centre to set up a vaccination testing centre in Hyderabad.

IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao urged the Centre to set up a vaccine testing center in the city. He stated that Hyderabad has emerged as the vaccination capital of the world by producing one-third of the global vaccines.

The Minister stressed the need for an urgent setting up of a vaccination testing centre to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the facility will help produce 8 crore to 10 crore doses a month, and about 100 crore doses in the coming six months. He said the Telangana government is ready to allot land for it in Genome valley.

“For the projected capacity of a billion doses in Hyderabad between August to December 2021, having a testing center in Hyderabad could result in accelerated throughput of about 8-10 crore additional vaccine doses per month in the country’s overall supply," Rao said.

Referring to experts’ predictions on the third wave in India between September and December 2021, he said vaccines are the only solution for this fight against covid, and hence increasing the rate of vaccination is even more critical.

Minister KTR assured that the state government will provide its complete support in establishing the facility on a fast track mode.

The testing center could be established in an existing set up like the National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research, Central Drug Testing Laboratory, Hyderabad to address the immediate requirement while a state-of-the-art full-fledged facility can be built in parallel to cater to testing requirements on a long term to ensure uninterrupted national and global supply of vaccines, he opined.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here