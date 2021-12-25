No Rallies, Public Meetings Till Jan 2: Telangana Govt Issues New Guidelines Amid Surge in Omicron Cases. Check Here

The Telangana government on Saturday banned rallies and public meetings in the state till January 2, 2022, in view of the surge of cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus. The announcement comes after the Telangana High Court ordered the state to take appropriate measures to contain the spread of infections.

Citing detection of Omicron Variant of Concern (VoC) in different parts of the country and careful consideration of the present situation, the state government announced fresh curbs as per directions of the High Court for strict enforcement with immediate effect, a statement said.

Other events, including congregations, will be permitted, with directions including physical distancing within the venue, no entry without masks, IR thermometers/thermal scanners at entry points.

Those found not wearing masks in public spaces will be subjected to fines. “All Collectors and Disaster Magistrates, Commissioners/Superintendents of Police shall ensure that directions issued above are strictly enforced," it said.

Telangana currently has 38 omicron cases out of a total of 415 variant cases detected in India so far.

