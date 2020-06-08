Telangana Govt Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, All Students to be Promoted

Telangana government on Monday announced that all the Class 10 students in the state will be promoted without any examination as it would not be possible to conduct the examinations due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level review meeting on the possibilities of conducting SSC examinations with Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Education Chitra Ramachandran, Principal Secretary of Chief Minister’s Office S Narsing Rao, Board of Secondary Education Director Satynarayan Reddy, CMO Special Secretary Rajsekhar, OSD for CM Deshapathy Srinivas, Secretary Bhoopal Reddy, and other officials.

During the meeting, methods adopted in this regard by other states were examined and a decision taken on further course of action.

It was decided that all the Class 10 students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades based on their internal assessment marks.

A total of 5,34,903 students of Class 10 appeared for the examinations in the state. There are six subjects and 11 papers. Of this, three examinations pertaining to two subjects have already been conducted in the month of March and remaining were postponed following high court orders during the lockdown.

The court had allowed the government to conduct the Class 10 exams in the entire state, barring GHMC and Ranga Reddy districts that have high numbers of coronavirus cases.

But, the education minister said the government will announce a strategy to conduct the exams after finalising its decision at a key meeting soon.

The government also decided to take a decision on the degree and post graduate courses examinations based on the situation that will prevail in future.