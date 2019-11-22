Telangana Govt Cannot bear the Financial Burden of TSRTC, Says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao said that Telangana government could not bear the financial burden of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and it is looking for solutions to end the problems of the TSRTS workers.

After the TSRTC workers decided to call off their strike, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao reviewed the transport facilities with the transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi and senior officials of the government.

The Chief Minister said, “TSRTC is having debts over Rs 5,000 Crore and Rs 2,000 Crores to be paid immediately. Apart from debts, RTC has to pay provident fund dues and required Rs 240 Crores to pay salaries of September.”

“About 2,600 old buses have to replace with news buses. The TSRTC has no financial strength to incur this expenditure. Due to economic slowdown, the state government is also not in a position bear this financial burden. Who will bare it?” added the chief minister.

The government however added that it is working on a permanent solution to end the problems of the TSRTC workers and to provide better transportation facilities.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to study in detail the present TSRTC’s financial position, Court decisions and the cases still pending in the court and other related issues.

The High Court is likely to give its verdict on the privatization of the RTC routes on Friday. “The state government has decided to take a final decision after the High Court verdict and after taking into consideration all the related issues,” the chief minister added.

Meanwhile, when workers approached concern bus depot to rejoin in their duties the officials refused to take them back saying they haven’t received any instructions from higher officials.

