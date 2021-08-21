Telangana Govt Committed to its Farm Loan Waiver Promise During Covid-19, Says KTR

The Telangana government is committed to clear farm loans and push for more agriculture production in the state, Municipal and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday claimed.

Taking to Twitter, the minister reiterated that the government has so far helped 9 lakhs of farmers by releasing Rs 50,000. He said that the government is committed to relieve the farmers of crop loans taken up to Rs 1 lakh.

In a few installments the K Chandrasekhar Rao government is releasing the funds to reprieve the farmers by December-end, KT Rama Rao said.

Rao, also known as KTR, has said that they kept the loan waiver promise during the corona pandemic period. The state government has suffered a loss of about Rs 1 lakh crore to the state exchequer during the corona period.

The government waived off the loans benefiting 35.19 lakhs farmers so far besides helping relieve 9 lakhs farmers who got Rs 50,000.

KTR said that the TRS regime has already waived Rs 1 lakh in 2014 and 2018 as promised. There is no need of panic among the farmers who can be relieved of Rs 1 lakh loans they obtained.

